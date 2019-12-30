‘Drug peddlers’ nabbed in NoCot with P1.3-M shabu

Acting on a tip from civilians, police authorities in Pigcawayan, North Cotabato arrested Sunday afternoon two men from Digos City while transporting some PHP1.3-million worth of suspected shabu.

Major Reynaldo Delantien, Pigcawayan town police chief, identified the two suspects as Nicanor Jumao-as, 52, of Loyola Village, Digos City, and Raymond de Leon, 25, of Aplaya, Davao City.

After the tip was verified and validated, police set up a road blockade along the national highway in Barangay Capayuran and flagged down a red multi-cab at past 4 p.m.

Seized from the suspects were four huge sachets of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP1.3 million, a homemade .38-caliber revolver, and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Delantien said the two fetched the illegal drugs supply from an unknown supplier in Pigcawayan and planned to bring the drugs to Digos City.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and R.A. 10591 (Illegal Possession of Firearms) are being prepared against the two who are currently at the Pigcawayan police detention facility.

Source: Philippines News Agency