COTABATO CITY: Authorities arrested an alleged big-time drug peddler and seized from him PHP3.4 million worth of shabu during a buy-bust in Marawi City on Wednesday. Regional Director Gil Cesario Castro of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM) identified the suspect as Arham Hadji Omar Alim, 25, of Maguing town, Lanao del Sur. "Operatives seized from him five huge sachets that contained 500 grams of shabu," Castro said of the 7 a.m. operation. He said police also seized the suspect's vehicle, believed to be used in peddling illegal drugs in Marawi City and nearby areas. Before Alim's arrest, Castro said military and police personnel had helped PDEA monitor the suspect's movements around the Lanao area for the past two weeks. Currently detained at the PDEA-BARMM detention facility in this city, Alim is facing charges for violation of RA 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Source: Philippines News Agency