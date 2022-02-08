﻿‘Drug den’ owner, 4 others nabbed in Subic raid

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and local policemen dismantled a drug den and arrested five suspects, including a teenager, in Subic, Zambales Saturday night.

In a report released Sunday, Jigger Juniller, chief of the PDEA-Zambales, said the drug den in Purok 3, Barangay Matain was a house owned by 35-year-old Larlyn Puno.

Aside from Puno, the other drug suspects arrested were Nabel Mustapha, 18, and Asniyah Mustapha, 41, residents of Barangay Asinan Proper, Subic; Camal Macabatao, 46, a resident of Barangay San Jose, Rodriguez, Rizal; and Isias Inoc, 30, a resident of Purok 1, Matain, also in Subic.

The operation yielded six heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing some 55 grams of suspected shabu amounting to PHP374,000, assorted drug paraphernalia, and the buy-bust money.

Source: Philippines News Agency