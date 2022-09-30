Drug den maintainer, visitor nabbed in Samar buy-bust

Operatives seized PHP340,000 worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation inside a drug den in Calbayog City, Samar, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported on Friday.

Agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and PNP Samar and Northern Samar seized the 54.24 grams from a drug den in East Awang village in Calbayog City on Sept. 29.

Authorities apprehended Bernadith Maghacot, drug den maintainer and Paolo Absalon, a visitor, for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Another personality identified as Paye Simbulas managed to escape.

Seized from their possession were a piece of tooter, a jewelry box, a black coin purse, a mobile phone, aluminum foil, and PHP7,820 in different denominations.

Apprehended persons along with confiscated items are now under the custody of the PDEA Eastern Visayas regional office and cases are being prepared by the operatives for filing in court.

“We laud the efforts of our operatives with PDEA Region 8 on the lead. This successful accomplishment entails our commitment to stop the proliferation of illegal drugs anywhere in Eastern Visayas,” said PNP Regional Director Brig. Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil.

Earlier, PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said the police leadership appreciates anti-drug accomplishments as it gives a positive image of the PNP doing its job jointly with the PDEA and the other government agencies.

Azurin said the accomplishment is “a living testament” of the intensified approach toward curbing illegal drugs

Source: Philippines News Agency