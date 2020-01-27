Drug den ‘maintainer,’ 4 others nabbed in Dipolog City

Backed by the police, agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested five people and dismantled a drug den in Dipolog City, an official said Monday.

Edgar Jubay, PDEA-Region 9 officer-in-charge, identified the arrested suspects as Aldy Ranot, 25, the drug den maintainer; and alleged drug den "visitors" Christine Joy Pahuay, 20; Xyrel Nesee Flores, 26; and two teenagers.

Jubay said the suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 11:50 p.m. Sunday at a drug den in Barangay Minaog, Dipolog City, the capital of Zamboanga del Norte.

The suspects yielded some 25 grams of suspected shabu packed into two heat-sealed plastic sachets with an estimated worth of PHP170,000, cellular phones, PHP500 marked money and several illegal drug paraphernalia, the PDEA official said.

He said the buy-bust operation was launched following days of surveillance after authorities received a tipoff about a drug den operating in the area.

He said cases for violation of Sections 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 15, and 26 in relation to Section 5 (selling), Article II of Republic Act 9165 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspects.

Source: Philippines News Agency