Drug den dismantled, 8 nabbed in GenSan drug bust

Anti-drug operatives dismantled another drug den and arrested eight alleged pushers and users in an operation in a housing village here on Wednesday night.

Kath Abad, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Region 12, said Thursday the drug den was discovered by operatives around 6:45 p.m. inside a house in Lot 3, Yu Village in Barangay Apopong.

She said the operation mainly targeted a target-listed pusher identified as Juanito Cabero III, 36, who sold a sachet of suspected shabu worth PHP500 to an undercover agent during an entrapment.

The drug den was found in a search at the nearby house owned by a certain Vanessa Mascarinas, 36, she said.

“She reportedly operates the drug den in partnership with Cabero,” Abad told reporters.

Arrested inside the den were six “visitors” identified as Leo Franz Aninon, 34; Brian Borinaga, 36; Reymund Libo-on Jr., 23; Jem Lourd Medina, 27; and, Anthony Lou Mahusay, 28.

Recovered at the scene were four large sachets of suspected shabu weighing about 10 grams and valued at PHP68,000, disposable lighters, aluminum foil strips and an all-weather tooter.

Abad said appropriate charges are now being prepared against the suspects for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency