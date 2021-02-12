‘Drug den’ dismantled; 5 suspects nabbed in Dumaguete

Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) operatives in Negros Oriental have dismantled a “drug den”, seized more than PHP80,000 worth of suspected shabu, and arrested five suspects during a joint operation in Barangay Taclobo here.

A report from the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NORPPO) on Thursday said the suspects were identified as Noel Butanas, 50; Joshua Butanas, 28; Jayber Vilos, 25; Shazmel Jucom, 43; and Jocelyn Butanas, 49.

They were arrested during a buy-bust Wednesday night on Gov. Larena Drive in Purok Ladrico 1, Barangay Taclobo, which resulted in the dismantling of an alleged drug den, reportedly operated by a certain Noel Butanas.

Seized during the operation were eight heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, weighing more or less 12 grams with an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of PHP81,600.

Also confiscated were eight disposable lighters, stainless blades, improvised glass tooters, tin foil, and a big sachet containing small transparent plastic packets with suspected shabu residue, cellphones, and other personal items.

The suspects, who are now detained, will be charged with the violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.