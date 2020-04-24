Drug dealers nabbed

DURBAN – On Wednesday night police officers from the EThekwini Inner South Cluster Task Team acted on intelligence with regards to drug activities in Bellair. During the operation police officers spotted a man at a mall in Bellair. The said male was approached and a search was conducted. Police officers found a packet containing cocaine powder in his jacket. The cocaine has an estimated street value of approximately R90 000-00. The 47-year-old man was placed under arrest for possession of drugs. He will be appearing at the Durban Magistrates Court today.

The police officers also proceeded to Shallcross where they pounced on a suspected drug den. Drugs with an estimated street value of R20 000-00 was seized in the building on Table Mountain Road. Heroin capsules; rock cocaine and mandrax tablets were seized however no occupants were found on the premises. Police will continue to monitor the area so that the drug dealer can be arrested.

In another operation that was conducted by the Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit in the Inchanga police precinct, two suspects aged 19 and 23 were arrested after they were found in a building at Ndloveni Reserve, packaging pure heroin. The estimated street value of the heroin that was seized is approximately R65 000-00. They were immediately arrested and charged for possession of drugs. They will be appearing in the Camperdown Magistrates Court today.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula applauded police officers for continuing to combat the drug trade in the province. “This relentless crusade to dismantle drug operations in the province will continue despite the demands placed on police in other areas of policing. We wish to thank members of the community that contact us on a daily basis and provide us with precise information with regards to drug dealers operating in their neighbourhoods,” he said.

Source: South African Police Service