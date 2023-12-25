DRRM council OKs P180-M disaster mgt investment plan for 2024

ILOILO: The city government is ready with its PHP180 million local disaster risk reduction and management (LDRRM) fund annual investment plan 2024 following its approval by the city DRRM council in a meeting last week. Of the total fund, PHP54 million will go to quick response operations and PHP126 million to pre-disaster programs. In an interview on Monday, City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) head Donna Magno said among the prominent features of the fund are the PHP17 million for rainwater harvesting facilities in preparation for El Niño; the PHP10 million improvement of the regional evacuation center; and the PHP10.8 million for the purchase of supplies and materials, stockpiling of food and non-food items, and meals during operations. 'We are looking into drought so we gave an additional budget for the establishment of rainwater harvesting facilities,' she said. Magno said the rainwater harvesting facilities will be installed in 21 barangays, but an initial eight will be priorit ized at the start of the year. The same facility will also be placed in the newly constructed buildings of the city government and all Iloilo City Action and Response (ICARE) centers. The CDRRMO will also go massive with its information and education campaign, setting aside a PHP1-million budget to encourage the public to conserve water. 'What we are saying is that while it still rains, catch whatever rain you can catch for use when there is no more rain. There is a need to change their behavior when it comes to water use and water management,' Magno added. The 2020 Climate and Disaster Risk Assessment for Iloilo City has identified 25 villages as vulnerable to drought, while five are most at risk-Barangays Tacas, Lanit, Navais, Sooc and Hinactacan. Meanwhile, Magno said there is a need to improve the evacuation facility built by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Brgy. Sooc in Arevalo district and turned over to the city government only this year. Among the improvements are fencing a nd an access road, she said. The food and non-food items will be stored inside the evacuation center. Source: Philippines News Agency