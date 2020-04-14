Drones deployed as Cauayan City reports 1st Covid-19 case

As the city government announced the first confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) case here on Tuesday, Mayor Bernard Faustino Dy said he has deployed three drones to monitor the movements of villagers and see to it that they only come out to buy necessities or for emergency.

The drone patrols even rivers and resorts, so villagers could not hold picnics and outings during the extended enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), Dy said.

The drones snap photographs and record video footage and those who would be caught violating the ECQ policies would be penalized. Even far-flung villages are not spared as the drones have been fielded also there, the mayor said.

Cauayan City, as one of the country’s first Smart Cities and a premier agro-industrial hub, has its own citizen app, a unified electronic payment system across the town, and free wi-fi in the villages to help the local government deliver its services to the people more efficiently.

The city government has adopted a Smarter City Program, recognizing the use of science and technology in efficiently providing basic services to the people, Dy said.

The program has contributed significantly in the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) especially while living in a generation where technology plays a significant role in the day-to-day lives of the people, he added.

Dy urged the public to cooperate and to stop the spread of the dreaded coronavirus in the city.

A 40-year-old female health worker from this city, who had direct contact with a Covid-19 positive case, was confirmed as the first case here and the 27th in Cagayan Valley late afternoon on Monday (April 13).

Dr. Leticia Cabrera, officer-in-charge of the DOH-Center for Health Development-Region 2, said PH4805 has no travel history except for her direct contact with PH3987, a fellow health worker who was confined at the Southern Isabela Medical Center.

Twenty of the 27 Covid-19 patients in the region have already recovered from the illness. Source: Philippines News Agency