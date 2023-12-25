Drizzles on Christmas day due to ‘amihan’, easterlies

MANILA: The northeast monsoon or "amihan" and the easterlies will continue to bring rain showers across the country on Christmas Day. In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with rain showers due to the northeast monsoon. The moderate to at times heavy rains may lead to flash floods or landslides, the weather bureau warned. Isolated light rain showers are expected in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon except Palawan due to "amihan". Palawan, Visayas (except Eastern Samar, Leyte, and Southern Leyte), and Mindanao (except Caraga and Davao Region) will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms. Cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies are expected in eastern Visayas and Mindanao, in the regions of Caraga, Davao, Eastern Sam ar, Leyte, and Southern Leyte. Source: Philippines News Agency