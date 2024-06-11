Drivers can’t kick out passengers due to body size – LTFRB

MANILA: The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Tuesday reminded transport operators and drivers that they cannot force a passenger to get out of a vehicle due to body size or physical appearance. In a statement, the LTFRB said body shaming and discrimination of passengers is against the agency's policies. "PUV drivers are not allowed to double or triple the fare depending on the passengers' physique," the statement read. The LTFRB issued the statement after a female passenger was forced off a jeepney by the driver due to her physical size in Parañaque City. The passenger, who filed a police report against the driver for unjust vexation, also reached out to the LTFRB on Monday and was assisted by the agency's legal department. Source: Philippines News Agency