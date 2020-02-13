Driver killed, scores hurt as 2 buses collide in CamSur

A bus driver was killed and an undetermined number of passengers were wounded in a head on collision between two passenger buses on Wednesday in Del Gallego town, Camarines Sur, a police report said.

Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, the spokesperson of Police Regional Office 5, said Lorenzo Alinsud 49, of Muntinlupa City, driver of Silverstar Bus, died due to the impact of the crash with a DLTB bus.

The accident happened at around 3:40 a.m. along the Maharlika Highway in Barangay Sinuknipan.

The police report said Rodrigo Verdad, 37, of Sta. Mesa, Manila, driver of the DLTB passenger bus bound for Manila, lost control of the vehicle after hitting a tractor, which he was overtaking.

The DLTB bus swerved to the opposite side of the road resulting in a head on collision with the Silverstar bus bound for Naga City.

The fatality was brought to a funeral home in Del Gallego while the injured passengers who suffered contusions and bruises were rushed to the Bicol Medical Center for treatment.

