Driver killed, passengers hurt as bus falls off ravine in CDO

A driver was killed when the bus he was driving fell off a cliff in Barangay Puerto this city Monday afternoon, police said.

Police identified the fatality as Rito Reyes, 47, married, and resident of Bagong Taas, Valencia City, Bukidnon, driver of a Super 5 bus with plate number AGA 9268, which was on its way to Cagayan de Oro from Bukidnon when the accident happened in Purok 7, Puerto, at around 1:05 in the afternoon.

Maj. Evan ViAas, the city police spokesperson, said the bus must have lost its brakes, causing it to swerve and hit a tree before it dived into a ravine.

He said Reyes was killed, while most of the 30 passengers, including a 10 month old infant, sustained injuries on different parts of their bodies.

It was reported that Reyes jumped off the bus seconds before it hit the ground. He was gravely wounded and was already lifeless when rescuers found him.

One of the passengers told reporters that the bus was running slowly as it negotiated the road's curve.

The passenger said the driver bailed out on them as the bus came barreling down the cliff.

ViAas said all the injured passengers are now confined in medical facilities in the city.

As of this posting, Super 5 has yet to issue a statement on the incident.

Source: Philippines News Agency