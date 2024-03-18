Drive vs. domestic violence launched in Calamba City

CALAMBA CITY: A multi-sector movement called Calamba City Justice Zone on Monday formally launched its campaign against domestic violence here. Dubbed as 'Katarungan Laban sa Karahasan sa Tahanan' (Justice Against Domestic Violence), the movement is being spearheaded by Judge Glenda Ramos, executive judge of Regional Trial Courts (RTC) in this city. The magistrate called on individuals struggling with domestic violence to contact designated hotline numbers of the Calamba City Police Station and the Women and Children Protection Unit of the City Social Services and Youth Development Office (CSSYDO). 'Violence does not discriminate against age, gender or status in life. We can all suffer from this. If this happens to you, just call the justice against violence hotline numbers of the City of Calamba,' Ramos said in Filipino. Ramos also cited the availability of 'Dulugang Bayan', a project she also spearheaded in 2023 that offers free legal consultation service from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday at the City H all. 'The authorities will immediately come to the rescue. Report the violence in the barangay (village office) for blotter. The victim will be referred to the PNP for medical assessment and our social workers for counseling and referred to the Dulugang Bayan (free legal aid),' she added. Dulugang Bayan is supported by the City Legal Office, Public Attorney's Office (PAO), Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP), Metro Calamba League of Lawyers, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Philippine National Police (PNP) and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Ramos said. Meanwhile, Mayor Roseller Rizal expressed his administration's support for the establishment of the Calamba City Justice Zone in time for the celebration of Women's Month. 'In our effort to have change and prosperity for everyone here in our city, it is important that we have a system… for protecting the rights of every citizen under the law and to have agencies that immediately respond when needed. Rest assured that all programs, including the Justice Zone program and the Dulugan Bayan program, will be actively promoted (by the city government),' Rizal said in Filipino. Source: Philippines News Agency