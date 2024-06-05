DR WAN AZIZAH URGES PUSPANITA TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF AI, LOCAL TALENTS

PUTRAJAYA, The Association of Wives of Civil Servants and Women Civil Servants (Puspanita) must take advantage of technological advances, especially artificial intelligence (AI), as well as local and global talent without borders, said its patron, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail. She said as an association which has turned 40 years old, it is time for Puspanita to implement a transformation to play a more significant role in all aspects of national development. 'Now AI and digitalisation are very important...if we don't embrace these changes we will be left behind. This is the time for Puspanita members to strongly support the government and government officials (in developing AI),' she said, while officiating the 42nd Puspanita General Meeting, here today. Dr Wan Azizah said that Puspanita also needs to increase collaboration with various parties, to ensure that every initiative is implemented to the benefit of the target group. Last year, she said that Puspanita successfully implemented 1,443 progr ammes and activities, at the national level and branches across the country, including field trips and community building activities with target groups. She said as outlined in the concept of Malaysia MADANI, physical development must be balanced with human development, and every resource used must bring worthwhile and beneficial returns to the target groups. 'I take this opportunity to remind that every Puspanita member understands and appreciates and implements the national aspirations, developing a Malaysia MADANI which is aligned with the Unity Government. 'Each core of Malaysia MADANI brings a thousand and one positive values needed to develop a better Malaysia, with the cooperation of all parties at every level,' she said. She also commended Puspanita's ability to develop various systems for internal use, which proves that it is a competitive organisation, and always strives to make various improvements. At the event, Dr Wan Azizah also presented the Special Excellence Award to the secretary-genera l of the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development, Datuk Dr Maziah Che Yusoff, and launched the eighth edition of the 'Buletin Puspanita Mendepani Cabaran'. Also present was the Puspanita president, Puan Sri Norizam Che Mohd Nor. In conjunction with the meeting, the association also held a PUSPANITA-Biz and Digital Summit, themed 'Let's Go and Grow with Digital'. Source: BERNAMA News Agency