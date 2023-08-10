DR WAN AZIZAH ADVISES YOUNG PEOPLE TO EXERCISE THEIR RIGHT TO VOTE

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, wife of the prime minister, today called on voters, especially young people, to exercise their right to vote in the state elections this Saturday.

In conjunction with this year's National Day celebration, she said the people should demonstrate the determination to develop the country together, including by electing representatives who are believed to be able to develop the state and the country.

“Develop our country together. Every vote is important. Let’s go out and vote," she said at the Semarak Merdeka programme here.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Aug 12 as the polling date for the state elections in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan and the Kuala Terengganu by-election.

Meanwhile, Dr Wan Azizah, who is Bandar Tun Razak MP, reminded young people against being easily influenced by false information spread through social media.

"We must check on the validity of the source,” she added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency