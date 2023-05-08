DR MOHD NAZRI NEW DG OF PERSONAL DATA PROTECTION

Professor Dr Mohd Nazri Kama has been appointed as the new director-general of the Personal Data Protection Department (JPDP), said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said Dr Mohd Nazri succeeded Mazmalek Mohamad, who went on mandatory retirement on Jan 2.

“Professor Dr Mohd Nazri is an expert in the fields of data management, computer system development and data analytics.

“He obtained a doctorate in Software Engineering from the University of Western Australia in 2011, a Master’s in Real-time Software Engineering in 2003 and degree in Data Base Management in 1999 from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia,” Fahmi said in a Facebook post today.

JPDP, an agency under the Communications and Digital Ministry, is responsible for ensuring compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act among data users and taking enforcement actions to prevent misuse of personal data.

