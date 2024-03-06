DPWH: Year-long rehab works of Caraga’s Daang Maharlika to start soon

MANILA: The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will soon start a year-long rehabilitation and road works worth PHP4.4 billion along the Surigao-Agusan and Agusan-Davao Sections of Daang Maharlika in Caraga region. In a statement, DPWH-Caraga director Pol delos Santos said the undertaking is part of the 45 projects included in the 2024 national budget aimed at improving the condition of the Daang Maharlika Road that starts from Barangay Lipata in Surigao City, Surigao del Norte and ends in Barangay Langkilaan in Trento, Agusan del Sur. 'We are accelerating the pre-construction requirements of these projects with some having completed procurement activities and are ready for implementation. Once all requirements are in place, we will immediately commence construction works,' he said. Delos Santos said the province of Agusan del Sur got the significant portion of the budget for 29 projects with total cost of PHP3.19 billion after careful study and identification of priority sections of the road ne eding improvements. The DPWH Agusan del Sur First and Second District Engineering Offices (DEOs) will oversee the implementation of 13 and 16 projects, respectively. Delos Santos said the rest of the projects will cover the provinces of Agusan del Norte with six projects worth PHP456.78 million; Surigao del Norte with seven projects worth PHP519.91 million; and in Butuan City with three projects worth PHP275.34 million. In his report to Secretary Manuel Bonoan and Undersecretary for Mindanao Operations Eugenio Pipo Jr., delos Santos said the works to be implemented along the major thoroughfare range from preventive maintenance or asphalt overlaying, major repair and widening of roads and bridges, concrete reblocking, to installations of road safety measures such as pavement markings and signages. He also assured the swift and close monitoring of the projects, which are given priority status considering the prominence of Daang Maharlika as the major trunkline in the Philippines. This is also in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s recent directive to repair damaged roads after the recent flooding and earthquake in the region, delos Santos added. Source: Philippines News Agency