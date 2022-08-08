DPWH upgrades road leading to tourism site in Aurora

The Department of Public Works and Highways - Aurora District Engineering Office (DPWH-ADEO) has completed the upgrading of the road leading to a major tourist destination in Dingalan, Aurora province.

The construction of a 1.6-kilometer road leading to Abungan Falls in Dingalan town is under the convergence program of the DPWH and the Department of Tourism.

District Engineer Roderick Andal said on Friday the PHP15.68-million road project built in Barangay Ibona is expected to enhance the tourism potential of the area through improved accessibility.

“The DPWH continues to develop Aurora's tourism infrastructure that will help improve the travel experience of visitors and tourists,” Andal said in a statement.

The DPWH-ADEO is also upgrading the road connectivity in other tourism spots such as the Matawe Beach and Rock Formations, Paltic Beach and Dingalan Lighthouse, and Laktas Falls.

Andal said these infrastructure investments allowed tourists to visit the province’s remote tourist spots.

“Tourism plays an important role in Aurora’s economy and our agency has been persistent in undertaking various infrastructure development projects that will help ease the burden of traveling to tourist sites,” Andal earlier said.

He reiterated the agency's commitment to prioritize the planning of infrastructure projects that will help in improving tourism access.

In December last year, the DPWH-ADEO completed the concreting of roads leading to the famous Casapsapan Beach in Barangay Culat, Casiguran town worth PHP49 million; the 1.7-km. Ges to Mabudo Road project in Barangay Mapalad, Dinalungan town amounting to PHP9.4 million; and the PHP14.85-million road project in Barangay Nipo, also in Dinalungan

Source: Philippines News Agency