DPWH turns over modular Covid-19 facility to Caloocan hospital

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Tuesday turned over a 22-room modular fabricated hospital to the officials of Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium in Caloocan City.

Aside from the quarantine facility, the DPWH also turned over one unit offsite dormitory with 16 rooms for medical personnel manning the health facility operations.

DPWH Undersecretary and head of the agency’s Task Force to Facilitate Augmentation of Local/National Health Facility Emil Sadain officially handed the room keys of the completed modular facility to the hospital’s chief, Dr. Alfonso Victorino Famaran.

The newly-built modular hospital can start admitting assessed patients classified as moderate to severe cases. The hospital caters to patients from Caloocan City, Quezon City, and other provinces such as Bulacan, Rizal, and Batangas.

Meanwhile, based on the latest monitoring report of the DPWH Task Force to Facilitate Augmentation of Local/National Health Facility, there are 720 Covid-19 facilities consists of quarantine/isolation facilities and off-site dormitories with a total capacity of 26,099 beds being built nationwide.

Of the total, 604 facilities with 22,352 beds have been completed as of March 8, while others are expected to be finished soon.

The DPWH said there are completed or ongoing constructions of modular hospitals intended for moderate to severe patients and dormitories for medical personnel.

These are being constructed in the following hospitals: Quezon Institute with five units of modular hospitals with 108 beds with two operating rooms and two units modular dormitories with 64 beds; Lung Center of the Philippines with one unit modular hospital with 16 beds; and five units of isolation facility and off-site dormitory for medical personnel in Pasay City with an 80-bed capacity.