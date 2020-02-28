DPWH to work 24/7 on Roxas Boulevard rehab

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will work round the clock for the major rehabilitation of portions of Roxas Boulevard in the cities of Manila and Pasay, an official said on Friday.

In a phone interview, DPWH South Manila District engineer Mikunug Macud said the partial rehabilitation works will be conducted on the northbound direction of the major thoroughfare which will start at 10 p.m. of February 28.

The partial (rehabilitation) works will start this evening. The timeline to complete the project is two to three months, he said.

The works will cover the outermost northbound lanes of Roxas Boulevard, starting at the 50 meters from the Pasay side of the Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (Edsa), and another 50 meters from P. Ocampo Street in the Manila side.

The repairs cover excavation of old road, road concreting, with drainage improvement and traffic management component.

(If you are) familiar with Roxas Boulevard, there are portions there that are uneven because of overloading. It will undergo concreting process instead of asphalting the damaged roads, he said.

Macud said there is no need to have a rerouting scheme on the road since the works will only involve the outermost portion.

The other lanes are open to motorists, he said.

Roxas Boulevard is a 5.45 kilometer national road that serves as a major route of cargo truck going in and out of ports in Manila.

Macud said this is why the road's foundation deteriorates faster than other roads.

In June last year, a 14 wheeler truck loaded with tons of sand fell into a five foot deep hole at the corner of Roxas Boulevard and Remedios Street in Manila.

After the completion of the initial repairs on the road, the same will be undertaken on the remaining sections of the northbound lanes as well as the entire four lane southbound direction.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY