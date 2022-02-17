﻿DPWH to replace aging bridge in Bulacan

An aging bridge in Meycauyan City in Bulacan will finally be replaced with a new structure after almost 50 years, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said on Wednesday.

George DC. Santos, the district engineer of the DPWH-Bulacan 2nd District Engineering Office, said the old Marcos Bridge, locally known as Tawiran Bridge, which was built in 1972 and officially opened to motorists in 1973, will be replaced to make way for a better bridge that conforms to the latest DPWH standard specification and seismic design.

Santos said although the bridge remains in operation and open, they have observed an advanced deterioration of its structural elements.

“This local bridge is currently classified as ‘poor’ in condition and its structural deficiencies need to be addressed immediately,” he said in a social media post.

He said the replacement of the local bridge that connects Meycauayan City and the municipality of Obando will cost PHP300 million.

The project received an initial allocation of PHP100 million in the FY 2022 General Appropriations Act and the additional funding needed to complete the project has also been included in the proposed 2023 budget.

“The initial project funding received is for the construction of new bridge substructures beneath the existing bridge which we expect to be completed within 240 calendar days. We will keep the bridge open to all types of vehicles during project implementation and although there are chances that our contractor will operate their equipment over the bridge, a traffic management plan will be implemented so as not to inconvenience motorists and pedestrians,” Santos said.

Likewise, he said they are coordinating with the local government unit of Meycauayan for traffic enforcement and management as they expect moderate to heavy traffic in the area during construction.

Heavy vehicles such as trucks and trailers will be rerouted to MacArthur Highway as they will no longer be allowed to pass Marcos Bridge once the project begins.

Safety road signs and markings will be placed to inform motorists before entering the work zone to anticipate changes in road conditions ahead.

“We are aware of the need to ensure the safety of all motorists and pedestrians crossing this bridge daily, and once we have finished the bridge replacement, the public will be provided with a safer and structurally sound structure that will be able to provide connectivity over the Meycauayan River,” he added.

The DPWH has been implementing the major restructuring of old bridges to make them resilient to earthquakes.

