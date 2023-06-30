DPWH to conduct 15-day road repair at S.H. Loyola St. in Manila

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH)-North Manila District Engineering Office on Friday advised motorists to take alternate routes amid the road repair activities along S.H. Loyola Street in Manila. In an advisory, the DPWH-National Capital Region said the DPWH-North Manila District Engineering Office will conduct road concreting/reblocking works at S.H. Loyola St. between Craig and Metrica Street; between Metrica and Maceda Street starting June 30, 2023, to July 14, 2023. It said a traffic slowdown along the affected areas is also expected, considering the 31.50 linear meters length of road rehabilitation. The DPWH said one lane or partial road closure shall also be implemented in the area, and service roads may be used as an alternate route during the 15-day road repair. "Construction activities include breaking and hauling of existing concrete pavement, followed by base preparation after which is the pouring and curing of concrete pavement," the DPWH-NCR said. It added that road repair is part of the DPWH's preventive maintenance activities on tertiary roads.

Source: Philippines News Agency