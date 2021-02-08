DPWH to build temporary footbridge for Manila road project

MANILA – The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will build a temporary footbridge as it starts the reconstruction of an old bridge in the city of Manila.

In a statement Saturday, DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said the 14-meter Fajardo Bridge will be closed as they will demolish and replace the bridge located in Barangay 455.

He added that they will be constructing a better bridge that conforms to the latest DPWH standard specification and seismic design.

“We have here a 46-year old bridge that has only undergone minor repairs in its superstructure,” Villar said. “With the replacement project, Fajardo Bridge will be a much-sturdier bridge with an increased carrying and discharge capacity below.”

The DPWH said the bridge was built in 1945.

Meanwhile, DPWH National Capital Region (NCR) director Eric Ayapana said the two-lane Fajardo Bridge is only one-lane passable since Feb. 1, 2021.

He said this is due to the preparatory activities before they start board piling works on the superstructure.

As Fajardo Street is a one-way traffic street, the DPWH said various re-routing schemes will be implemented to prevent traffic build-up while the bridge replacement project is ongoing. (PNA)