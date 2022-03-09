﻿DPWH to build another multipurpose evacuation hub in Aurora

The Department of Public Works and Highways – Aurora District Engineering Office (DPWH-ADEO) will start building another multi-purpose evacuation center in Dingalan, Aurora that will serve as a temporary shelter for residents in times of calamities.

District Engineer Roderick Andal, in a statement Tuesday, said they target to finish the construction of the two-story facility by mid-June this year and turn it over to the local government unit of Dingalan before the onset of the typhoon season.

The 480-square meter two-level facility will be built in the coastal barangay of Butas na Bato, Dingalan.

The PHP9.49 million facility can also serve as a venue for meetings and other barangay activities.

It is designed to have a 120-square meter open area, nine comfort rooms, a toilet for the disabled, and a laundry area.

There are also spaces for the clinic, administrative office, and conjugal or lying-in room.

A generator set will also be installed to ensure an uninterrupted power supply during power outages.

Andal said the construction of a multipurpose evacuation center in the area is being prioritized to strengthen emergency response and recovery efforts of the local government during calamities.

Likewise, the DPWH-ADEO is fast-tracking the construction of a PHP9.6 million multi-purpose evacuation center in Barangay Umiray, also in Dingalan.

The two-story facility, which can accommodate 90 to 180 people, is expected to be completed in May this year.

The DPWH has been constructing various evacuation centers in the region as part of the government’s efforts to improve the resiliency and preparedness of the country in terms of disaster response.

Among the evacuation centers built by the DPWH in Central Luzon are those in Barangay San Nicolas, Castillejos and Barangay Mambog, Botolan, both in Zambales; and Barangay Sampaloc, Talavera, Nueva Ecija.

The DPWH has also completed two regional emergency evacuation facilities in Barangay San Roque, Mexico and Barangay Sta. Catalina, Lubao, both in Pampanga province.

Source: Philippines News Agency