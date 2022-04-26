﻿DPWH starts work on access road connecting industrial zones

The construction of a 17.74-kilometer access road that will help boost the economic development in Central Luzon is now underway.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Regional Office III said on Tuesday the undergoing road project will connect the Subic Bay Freeport Zone to the Mabiga Exit of the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) in Bataan.

DPWH regional director Roseller Tolentino said the new diversion road will bring the Hermosa Ecozone Industrial Park closer to major seaports and airports in the region.

Tolentino said it will also be linked to the Luzon Spine Expressway Network, thus providing ease in inter-regional accessibility.

Starting in 2020, the multi-year project has an initial allocation of PHP120 million for the improvement of the 3.95-kilometer Mabiga-Morong segment, which had an accomplishment rate of 74.28 percent as of March 31, 2022.

Meanwhile, the construction of the 7.264-kilometer Mabiga-Palihan section was given a total of PHP200 million under the 2021 national budget.

“Our thrust is to increase our road investments in the region. Expanding our existing road networks in the country’s industrial heartland will primarily benefit ecozone locators as there will be greater mobility that can result in lower business costs and faster delivery of goods and services,” Tolentino said in a statement.

The multi-year access road project has a total estimated cost of PHP4.05 billion and is expected to be completed in 2027.

“Right now, we are working on this project in phases and there is a lot of extensive work that need(s) to be done before it can be fully used by the public. The Regional Construction Division and our Bataan 1st District Engineering Office are committed to fast-track the implementation of this project,” he added

Source: Philippines News Agency