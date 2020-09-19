DPWH starts P24-M farm-to-market road project in Biliran

The construction of the PHP24.2-million farm-to-market (FMR) road project in Mapuyo village in Kawayan, Biliran is now underway, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said on Friday.

DPWH-Biliran chief David Adongay said the project involves opening and concreting of a one-kilometer road with drainage and slope protection.

Its construction started in mid-August and is targeted to be completed in the first week of March next year.

“This is actually the second phase of an FMR road concreting project that aims to connect Mapuyo to Palayan ng Bayan of Caucab village in Almeria town,” Adongan said in a statement.

He added that the project is implemented under the local infrastructure program in convergence with the Department of Agriculture and still needs a more or less four-kilometer road to connect the two towns.

“Palayan ng Bayan is found at the foot of Mt. Panamao and is abundant in abaca and palay, thus its name. The completion of this project will provide a safe, convenient, and fast mobility of agricultural products in nearby towns,” Adongay said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency