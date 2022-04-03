﻿DPWH seeks World Bank support for Sulu dev’t projects

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is seeking the support of development partner World Bank to push several infrastructure projects for the sustainable growth of Sulu province in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region for Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

DPWH Undersecretary and “Build, Build, Build” chief implementer Emil K. Sadain said initial talks have been made with World Bank officials for financing investment on rehabilitation/upgrading and asset preservation of pavement condition to facilitate road accessibility improvements, and to help address the inadequacy of water supply in Sulu.

Sadain, DPWH Secretary Roger G. Mercado’s focal person for BARMM infra projects, and Mr. Achim Fock, the Manila-based World Bank Operations Manager for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand, on Friday visited the province for better cooperation and coordination with the provincial government and appropriate offices in the planning and design of various proposed projects.

The two officials were joined by other World Bank and DPWH officials and were welcomed by Governor Abdusakur M. Tan upon their arrival at the airport in Jolo, the provincial capital.

“With the help of World Bank, we are looking forward to implement development infrastructure projects in Sulu as an opportunity to improve social service delivery to reduce poverty and boost peacebuilding efforts that will help ensure inclusive growth,” Sadain said in a statement on Sunday.

The initial budgetary projections for possible road and water projects are estimated at $50 million.

This baseline amount will be provided for the improvement and preservation of the 162-kilometer Sulu Island Circumferential Road, and to address the problem of lack of access to safe water through provision of water supply and sanitation service.

At a risk of becoming structurally deficient, about 40 percent or 64.8 kilometers of the road is proposed to undergo upgrading and rehabilitation while asset preservation works on the remaining 60 percent or 97.2 kilometers will extend the lifespan of road pavement.

The DPWH National-World Bank team, which held project discussions with Tan and Sulu Mainland Water District officials, also conducted on-the-ground field assessment of the operation of existing groundwater supply sources at Camp Asturias (Kiram Spring) Pumping Station in Barangay Asturias, Jolo and Gravity Feed Pumping Station in Barangay Umangay, Patikul town.

It was the first time for a World Bank team to reach Sulu in the southern Philippines, a place blessed with fertile lands, sweet fruits and fresh aquamarine products but has been battered with decades of armed hostilities because of violent extremist groups and banditry including clan disputes that have severely affected the economic and social condition of the province.

