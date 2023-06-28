DPWH opens new bridge linking N. Ecija and Aurora provinces

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Wednesday inaugurated a multi-million bridge crossing the Diteki River in San Luis, Aurora. DPWH Regional Director Roseller Tolentino, together with Aurora lone district Representative Rommel Rico Angara and San Luis Mayor Ariel De Jesus led the opening of the new Diteki Bridge worth some PHP178.48 million which replaced the old narrow steel bridge that has been damaged over time. Tolentino said the 208.8-meter two-lane bridge across the river will provide seamless and safe passage for motorists and commuters, with its enhanced design and broader deck catering to increased vehicle volume and ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow even during periods of heightened tourist activity. He said the construction of the eight-span bridge will serve as a vital link connecting Nueva Ecija and Aurora provinces. "The timely completion of the Diteki Bridge has a major impact on transportation, enhancing travel convenience and accessibility by removing the difficulties of navigating the dangerous Diteki River Detour Road, especially during the risky typhoon season. This guarantees a secure and uninterrupted journey for large trucks and offers much-needed relief from the dangers they previously encountered," Tolentino said during the event. DPWH-Aurora District engineer Roderick Andal said the new bridge will be able to accommodate an increased variety of vehicles as it is designed with a wider deck for easy passage in both directions, thus making traffic smooth in the area, particularly during the peak of the tourists' influx. 'The implementation of this project is part of DPWH's commitment to support Aurora's tourism and economic growth,' Andal said. Angara cited the important role of DPWH's infrastructure investments that have helped the development of the province and created a positive impact on the lives of its residents. 'Ngayon araw ay pormal ng binuksan ang bagong tulay sa Barangay Diteki na siguradong pakikinabangan ng ating mga kababayan at mga kalalawigan. Kahit lumakas ang ulan at agos ng ilog ay sigurado nang makakatawid ang mga biyahero para sa kanilang mga produkto at ang mga turista at ating mga kababayan (Today, the new bridge in Barangay Diteki was formally opened that will surely give benefit to our provincemates. The travelers can now surely bring their products and the tourists and our province mates even with strong rains and flow of the river),' the lawmaker said. Meanwhile, motorists are advised that there will be lane closures at the Candaba Viaduct Northbound on June 29-30. In an advisory released by the NLEX Corporation, the move is to give way to the concreting works in the northbound and southbound lanes of the expressway. On June 29, the leftmost and middle lanes will be closed while the rightmost lane is open from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. From 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following day, June 30, all three northbound lanes will be closed. Northbound motorists will use one zipper lane at the southbound portion of the Candaba Viaduct, the NLEX Corporation said.

Source: Philippines News Agency