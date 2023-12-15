DPWH opens Molino-Daang Hari Flyover in Cavite

MANILA: Vehicles are now allowed at the 531-meter Molino-Daang Hari Flyover Project in the Province of Cavite, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported on Friday. This, after DPWH and local officials of the province opened the PHP701 million-worth structure during the inauguration ceremony held on Dec. 12, 2023. With the flyover's opening, Regional Director Jovel Mendoza said the travel time between Barangay Molino III and Barangay Molino IV in Bacoor City and neighboring towns is reduced by 15 to 30 minutes. He added that the flyover is a multi-year project which has received PHP240 million as initial allocation in 2016, PHP311 million in 2018, and PHP150 million in 2022. 'The Molino-Daang Hari Flyover, though still in progress, marks a significant step toward enhancing transportation infrastructure and fostering economic growth in Bacoor and its surrounding areas,' Mendoza said in a statement. Bacoor City Mayor Strike Revilla noted the challenges faced during construction, including road right-of-way and financial releases, emphasizing the multi-sectoral commitment to overcoming obstacles for the remaining road works. The DPWH will be proposing additional allocation of PHP765 million for the project, which is envisioned as a 4-lane flyover, with road widening component. This will cover road right-of-way acquisition, and remaining civil works for additional lanes. Source: Philippines News Agency