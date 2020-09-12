DPWH installs rainwater collectors in Biliran

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has installed rainwater collection systems in 18 strategic sites in Biliran province where water is scarce.

In a press statement on Friday, DPWH-Biliran chief David Adongay said these were installed in public schools and other government facilities to accumulate water from the roof of the buildings, solely for sanitation purposes.

“Rainwater can be collected through pipes connected from the roof of these buildings, and can be used in toilets, washrooms, and other facilities,” Adongay said.

Five were installed in the island town of Maripipi. These are in the village halls of Bonongto-an and Ermita, Canduhao Elementary School, and in the town’s rural health unit and police station.

In Biliran town, recipients are the Biliran Provincial State University, Biliran Science High School, the DPWH field office, and the elementary schools in the villages of Busali, Pinangomhan, and Buranod.

The agency also installed rainwater collectors in the primary schools in the villages of Acaban, Bool, and San Roque in Culaba town; Matanggo, Talahid, and Pili in Almeria town; and Sabang in Naval town, the provincial capital.

Adongay said a total of PHP4.5 million was allocated for the project, which complies with Republic Act 6716 mandating the construction of rainwater collectors in every community. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency