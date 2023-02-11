DPWH finishes UP athletes training center

MANILA: The multi-million-peso new Varsity Training Center inside the University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman Campus in Quezon City has been completed by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

DPWH National Capital Region (NCR) Director Loreta Malaluan on Friday reported that the project worth PHP130 million was recently turned over to the management of the university.

The new UP Varsity Training Center has a total floor area of 1,879.42 square meters.

“This is a state-of-the-art, research-intensive facility offering a wide range of resources to help UP student athletes reach their full potential,” she said in a statement.

The sports center has a basketball court, and a gym with equipment.

Likewise, it has dedicated spaces for team practices and meetings.

The DPWH added that the facility was constructed in three phases since 2019.

The project was implemented by the DPWH Quezon City 2nd District Engineering Office

Source: Philippines News Agency