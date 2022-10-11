DPWH eyes completing new river wall before end-Oct.

The Department of Public Works and Highways is eyeing to complete its new concrete flood wall project in Vintar, Ilocos Norte before the end of October, DPWH Regional Director Ronnel Tan said on Monday.

Funded through the 2022 General Appropriations Act, the 258-meter, PHP48.36-million flood control project along the Bislak River in Barangay San Ramon aims to prevent flooding and the river from overflowing.

“With the completion of this new concrete flood wall, we are expecting to reduce the detrimental effects of flood in the low-lying residential areas,” Tan said.

He said the project entails driving sheet piles, laying rock embankments, and pouring concrete slope protection.

As one of the country’s top rice producers in this part of Luzon, the project is also expected to spur economic growth by protecting massive rice fields and other high-value commercial crops.

Last March 2022, another 507.2-meter river wall protection has been completed in Barangay Tamdagan, Vintar.

In 2019, Vintar was placed under a state of calamity due to landslides and massive flooding brought by Tropical Storm Ineng.

Source: Philippines News Agency