﻿DPWH Eastern Visayas completes P21.25-B projects in 2021

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed PHP21.25 billion worth of infrastructure projects in Eastern Visayas in 2021 in support of the government’s “Build, Build, Build” program.

DPWH Eastern Visayas Regional Director Allan Borromeo reported on Tuesday that the regional office and its 14 district offices finished 894 projects under last year’s allotment with 327 still ongoing and 33 projects up for implementation this year.

“The DPWH accomplished the construction, maintenance, improvement, and widening of 113.57 kilometers of national roads in six provinces of the region. Also completed in 2021 are 31 bridge projects and 75 flood-control projects, which include flood mitigation structures and drainage systems, and structures along major river basins and principal rivers,” Borromeo said in a statement.

Of the PHP21.25 billion outlay of the DPWH in the region, PHP3.76 billion were spent for the rehabilitation and upgrading of national highways; PHP3.76 billion for road widening, construction of bypass roads, and road opening projects; PHP1.56 billion for the replacement and construction of bridges; and PHP3.27 billion for flood migration projects.

The infrastructure agency also implemented PHP2.34 billion worth of projects under the convergence and special support program.

These include roads leading to tourist destinations, industrial zones, seaports, airports, building classrooms, and the construction of farm-to-market roads.

Also implemented are PHP6.56 million worth of projects under the local infrastructure program such as multi-purpose facilities, drainage systems, local roads and bridges, water supply, and school buildings.

In 2022, the DPWH is eyeing to implement PHP43 billion infrastructure projects in the region to improve the region’s roads and bridges network. The budget will finance 1,246 projects.

Source: Philippines News Agency