﻿DPWH, DOTr, open 66.10-km. bike lanes in NCR

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Saturday reported the completion and improvement of the 66.10-kilometer South and East Metro Manila Bike Lane Network covering the cities of Marikina, Parañaque, Muntinlupa, and Las Piñas.

In a statement, DPWH Secretary Roger Mercado said the new protected bike lanes will provide the cyclists with safe, available, shared road space.

The project consists of the East or Marikina Bike Lane Network with an overall length of 17.20 kilometers, covering the 8.72-kilometer General Ordoñez Avenue; the 1.90-kilometer Liwasang Kalayaan; the 3.92-kilometer J. Molina, Scarlet, and Russet Streets; and the 2.64-kilometer Park Creek, from St. Vincent Hospital to Marikina Rehabilitation Center.

On the other hand, the 48.90-kilometer South Manila Bike Lane Network covers the 16.87-kilometer Quirino Avenue to San Antonio Avenue via NAIA Road, Ninoy Aquino Road and Parañaque-Sucat Road in Parañaque; the 21.83-kilometer Carlos P. Garcia Ext. to Bridgeway Avenue/North Bridgeway via Diego Cera Avenue and Alabang-Zapote Road in Muntinlupa; and the 10.20-kilometer Investment Drive to Portofino Heights via Daang Hari Road in Las Piñas.

He added that reflectorized thermoplastic pavement markings, bike lane separators, bike racks, and road signages were installed.

Both bicycle lane facilities are classified as Class 3 or Shared Roadway, where part of the roadway is designated and marked as bicycle route and may be shared with motor vehicles.

The completed project, connecting to the existing 313-kilometer Metro Manila Bike Lane Network, is part of the DPWH-DOTr’s (Department of Transportation) strong commitment to promoting active and environmentally sustainable transportation in the country.

The launching on April 27 was attended by DPWH National Capital Region Director Nomer Abel Canlas, and DOTr Undersecretary Mark Steven Pastor, representing DOTr Secretary Art Tugade, and other government officials.