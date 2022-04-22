﻿DPWH continues improvement of Daang Maharlika in N. Ecija

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) continues to work on its PHP 115.68-million road improvement projects along Daang Maharlika in Nueva Ecija to ensure the safety of motorists.

The projects are for the continuous improvement of the 2.993-kilometer section of Daang Maharlika in the villages of Diversion and Tabuating in San Leonardo, Nueva Ecija.

The projects, funded under the 2021 General Appropriations Act, include the concreting of road shoulders, construction of sidewalks with curbs and gutters, and the improvement of the national road’s drainage system, said Engr. Elpidio Y. Trinidad, head of the DPWH-Nueva Ecija 2nd District Engineering Office, said on Friday.

He added that their priority is to implement proactive actions to enhance road safety standards of the main thoroughfares in Nueva Ecija for the protection of both motorists and commuters.

“Paved shoulders provide numerous safety benefits for motorists and pedestrians alike. For instance, concrete highway shoulders can serve as an emergency lane for vehicles that may require accidental repairs, and it can also be a safe area for bikers,” Trinidad said in a statement.

Sidewalks with curbs and gutters were also provided to accommodate pedestrians and commuters.

“A better drainage system was also built along Daang Maharlika with the installation of the stronger and more durable high-density polyethylene pipes and the improvement of the existing double barrel box culvert in Barangay Diversion section which has been extended to two meters in length on both sides to accommodate road shoulder expansion,” he added.

On April 19, the DPWH-Nueva Ecija 2nd District Engineering Office reported the completion of the road and drainage improvements along the 1.785-kilometer section of the Daang Maharlika in Barangay Castellano, also in San Leonardo, Nueva Ecija.

With a total cost of P95.72 million, the completed network development project includes the concreting and asphalting of road shoulders with a total width of 1.70 meters on each side, a drainage canal, sidewalk, and combined curb and gutter.

According to the DPWH’s annual average daily traffic counts, a total of 22,546 vehicles passed through the Barangay Castellano section of Daang Maharlika in 2020, making it one of the busiest road networks in Central Luzon.