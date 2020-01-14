DPWH conducts assessment of national roads, bridges in Batangas

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Tuesday said it is currently conducting an in-depth assessment of national roads and bridges in Batangas following a series of tremors caused by the continuous activity of the Taal Volcano eruption.

Based on its partial report, the agency's Batangas First District Engineering Office said all roads remain passable but major cracks appeared along Palico-Balayan-Batangas Road, K0121+520 and K0121+630, in Barangay Sinisian East; and at the K0127+430 section in Barangay Palanas, both in Lemery, Batangas.

One of the affected national roads is the Lemery-Taal Diversion Road, K0128+(-80), K0128+550 section, which has sustained major cracks and settlement due to ground shake.

The DPWH said roads have been assessed but no further work will be implemented for now with the continuous ground movement and ashfall.

It added that they have installed warning signs for motorists and deployed workers to further assess the extent of damage on the roads.

Also, manpower and equipment continue to conduct ashfall clearing in the area.

The DPWH added that it will immediately repair cracks and settlement along affected national roads, as soon as full assessment is done, and no ground movement can hamper construction activities.

The volcano is currently under Alert Level 4, following its phreatic and magmatic eruptions which spewed ash and smoke on Sunday and Monday.

Alert Level 4 means a hazardous eruption is imminent within hours or days.

Source: Philippines News Agency