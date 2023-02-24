DPWH completes road widening project in Calamba

MANILA: The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Friday reported the completion of the road widening project along C.A. Yulo Avenue in Calamba City, Laguna province, worth PHP101.32 million.

The DPWH said the project covers the construction of 1.4- kilometer, 14-meter-wide additional concrete pavement that can accommodate four more lanes.

It connects to the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX) and leads to industrial parks in Canlubang, Calamba City.

“With the completion of widening, the public will be able to utilize 6 lanes highway or 3 lanes per direction,” said DPWH Calabarzon director Jovel Mendoza in a statement.

“In addition to facilitating better connectivity, this will significantly promote trade and economic activities in the area,” he added.

The undertaking also has a 1-meter center island and streetlights.

At the same time, the DPWH official noted that other improvements are currently ongoing including the 1.6-meter widening on both sides of the existing 1.4-kilometer length, and the provision of drainage, sidewalk, curb and gutter.

The provision of bicycle facilities is also considered in the 2023 implementation consistent with the continuing efforts of the DPWH to support the promotion of active modes of transport.

