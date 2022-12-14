DPWH completes P30-M evacuation hub in Bislig City

BUTUAN CITY: The Department of Public Works and Highways in the Caraga Region (DPWH-13) reported Wednesday the completion of a PHP30-million evacuation center in Bislig City, Surigao del Sur.

“The people of Bislig City can now utilize an emergency shelter that is spacious, complete and will ensure their safety in case they need to be evacuated because of natural calamity,” DPWH-13 said in a statement.

The 510-square meter facility includes a spacious main hall and comfortable office stations that can be used as an administration office.

“Like any other coastal town, Bislig City is often a victim to natural disasters like typhoons and earthquakes,” DPWH-13 said.

The agency noted that residents in the area often go to schools and other public buildings to seek temporary shelter during calamities.

“The utilization of schools and government buildings in times of disasters disrupt classes and other public services,” DPWH-13 said.

The new evacuation center has kitchen and pantry areas for storage of food supplies, separate comfort rooms for males and females and bedrooms that will serve as secured shelters for residents during disasters or calamities.

An air-conditioning system, fire alarm system and water pump were also installed in the facility to ensure the sufficient comfort and security of the occupants

Source: Philippines News Agency