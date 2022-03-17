﻿DPWH completes new modular hospital in Bataan town

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the construction of a 22-bed modular hospital within the Mariveles Mental Wellness and General Hospital (MMWGH) compound in Mariveles, Bataan.

DPWH-Bataan 2nd District Engineer Ulysses C. Llado said on Tuesday the completion of the project has met the potential need for additional health facilities amid the continuing threat of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“While the number of Covid-19 cases in our province has dropped significantly, we still want to ensure that we can provide our stakeholders with additional health facilities that are ready to use in case of need. This shows our continued support to the national government in their fight against this pandemic,” Llado said in a statement.

Bataan, together with the six other provinces in Central Luzon, are now under Alert Level 1 until March 30.

The modular hospital is equipped with ventilation systems, oxygen lines, and air-conditioning units.

It also has a booth for nurses along the hallway, a separate nursing station, pantry for medical personnel, nurse call system, public address system, fire alarm system, and provision of generator set with the platform.

Bataan Governor Albert S. Garcia said the facility is only temporarily accepting Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms while awaiting the arrival of the necessary clinical laboratory equipment.

Garcia said the health facility will also provide pediatric and obstetrics and gynecology services.

“Makaaasa po kayo na patuloy ang pagsisikap ng pamahalaang panlalawigan ng Bataan upang matugunan ang mga pangangailangang medikal ng ating mga kababayan (You can expect that the provincial government of Bataan will continue to work to meet the medical needs of our province mates),” he said in a separate statement.

