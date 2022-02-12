﻿DPWH completes 6 road improvement projects in Nueva Ecija

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported on Friday the completion of six road improvement projects in the towns of San Isidro and Cabiao in Nueva Ecija that are expected to provide faster and more convenient travel to motorists and commuters.

Engineer Elpidio Y. Trinidad, head of the DPWH-Nueva Ecija 2nd District Engineering Office, said the accomplished projects that were funded under the agency’s 2021 budget were two asphalt overlay and two road reblocking projects in the different sections of Jose Abad Santos Avenue (JASA), which is a high-volume road, and two local road concreting projects.

Trinidad cited the need to implement an asphalt overlay project on the 5.7174 -lane kilometer section on one of the Nueva Ecija’s primary roads to prevent early deterioration of the pavements caused by the passage of heavy vehicles.

“Repairs have also been carried out on the damaged sections of the road covering a total of 3.977 lane kilometers because the dilapidated pavements along JASA have been the source of complaints in recent years,” he said in a social media post.

Meanwhile, the DPWH official said the concreting of two local roads with a combined length of 1.452 lane kilometers is part of their agency’s program for the rehabilitation of roads in the barangays.

The DPWH has been implementing various road improvement projects in Nueva Ecija in support of the government’s goal of enhancing mobility along the areas to boost economic activities.

Last November, The DPWH-Nueva Ecija 2nd District Engineering Office finished the upgrading of local roads in the towns of Jaen and General Tinio in support of the government’s goal of enhancing mobility along the areas to boost economic activities.

Those projects, Trinidad, said provide residents better access to local markets and other government services, including health centers, educational institutions, public transportation, and other public utilities.

Source: Philippines News Agency