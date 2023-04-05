DPWH completes 1st phase of Calbayog Airport Bypass Road

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has completed the first phase of the multi-year Calbayog Airport bypass road project that started in 2022. The PHP33.33 million project funded under the 2022 regular budget includes an embankment of 385.1 meters with 44 reinforced concrete pipe culverts and 259.5-meter road concreting, the DPWH 1st Samar district engineering office reported on Wednesday. The installation of culverts is needed to allow water to flow freely since the area is a rice field. The first phase also placed a 359-meter riprap and installed 27 solar lights. 'This bypass road will serve as the main road once a portion of Maharlika Highway that is now part of the airport complex is closed to pave the way for expansion activities. These projects will make a crucial contribution to economic development and growth of the city,' Raulito Yangzon, DPWH Samar 1st district engineering office officer-in-charge, said in a statement. The bypass road will start in Trinidad village connecting to the diversion road in Cagsalaosao village in Calbayog. The 2nd phase of the project, which has a budget of PHP69.12 million, will start the civil works soon. For 2024, the proposed outlay is PHP57 million while in 2025, the budget requirement is PHP53 million. The entire road project has a length of 1.19 kilometers, with a 1,270-meter drainage structure and 8,128 square meters of slope protection. Construction works also include a 385-meter embankment and 44 reinforced concrete pipe culverts. The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines earlier reported an ongoing expansion of Calbayog Airport in anticipation of increasing air traffic. Currently, the government is implementing PHP67.29 million improvement of airport facilities. The budget covers the construction of the administration building, a new 9-story control tower building, a new fire station building and a new powerhouse. From 2023 to 2027, the vision is to extend the runway of Calbayog Airport from the current 2.1 kilometers to 2.5 kilometers to accommodate an airbus. Currently, the airport's runway is only for landing and takeoff of turboprop aircraft.

Source: Philippines News Agency