DPWH clears roads of debris after ‘Ursula’

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Wednesday morning deployed maintenance workers to immediately clear roads of debris that rendered them impassable at the height of Typhoon Ursula.

As of Thursday morning, some road sections in Daang Maharlika, Calanipawan, Rizal Avenue Extension, and Magsaysay Boulevard in Tacloban City had one lane open while the clearing of debris from buildings, electric poles, and fallen trees was being done, DPWH 8 (Eastern Visayas) information officer Tonette Lim said.

In Northern Samar, the Panhagdanan road section in Pangpang-Palapag-Mapanas-Gamay-Lapinig town boundary has been cleared of rockslide and opened to traffic.

Most road sections in Eastern Samar, where Ursula made its first landfall on Tuesday afternoon, were only passable at one lane due to clearing works, such as that being done on the estimated landslide mass of 200 cubic meters along Wright-Taft-Borongan Road in Libas village in San Julian town.

In Leyte, the Binahaan bridge along the Jaro-Dagami-Burauen-La Paz Road section was still not passable to all types of vehicles due to damaged spillway, while the Cabayungan bridge in the same road portion is only passable to motorcycles due to scouring around the bridge abutment.

Meanwhile, all roads and bridges in the provinces of Southern Leyte, Biliran, and Samar are open to traffic with no reported major road damages due to Ursula.

We advised the public to keep posted on road advisories, monitor weather conditions, and be cautious when traveling since some roads are not completely cleared yet from typhoon debris, Lim said.

The DPWH said all maintenance crew, operators and equipment have been on standby for quick response to any eventuality as it continuously monitors weather conditions and assess road conditions.

Source: Philippines News Agency