DPWH-Caraga sets up decontamination tents vs. Covid-19

The Department of Public Works and Highways in the Caraga Region (DPWH-13) has set up two decontamination tents to contain the entry and spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“This is our contribution to the nationwide efforts in flattening the Covid-19 curve,” said Pol delos Santos, the director of DPWH-13 in a statement on Thursday.

Delos Santos said one of the decontamination tents is at the entrance of the DPWH-13 office while the other is in front of the Butuan Medical Center (BMC) here.

“We are also sanitizing every individual that comes into the office premises by limiting their passage through the decontamination tent,” delos Santos said.

He added that everyone who wished to enter the DPWH premises must pass through disinfection and sanitation before they are allowed inside.

Delos Santos said despite the declaration of community quarantine in cities and municipalities in the Caraga, DPWH-13 and all its engineering districts are still working under skeletal force so as not to hamper the delivery of public services.

Meanwhile, to protect its essential workers, the 2nd Engineering District of DPWH in Surigao del Norte issued a memorandum suspending the use of the biometric machine.

Henry Cruz Marapao, the district engineer in the area, said the suspension of the use of the biometric machine is one of the precautionary measures that the remaining employees in the office must follow.

“Sanitizers were also placed at the log-in tables and in every office as a reminder to the employees to always sanitize their hands, while facemasks were also given to each employee especially to the frontliners of the district and footbath mats were placed at the main gate and entrances of each office,” Marapao said in a statement on Thursday.

He added that the building of the district office will be disinfected every Saturday. Source: Philippines News Agency