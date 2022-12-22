DPWH builds P45-M flood control project along Agno River

DAGUPAN CITY: The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has constructed flood control projects here and in Mangatarem town, and an additional road network heading to a tourist destination in San Fernando City, La Union.

In a statement Wednesday, DPWH 1 (Ilocos region) information officer Esperanza Tinaza said the 341-lineal meter riverbank protection structure along the Agno River Basin in Barangay Dorongan Valerio, Mangatarem was completed on October 4.

“It will serve as protection of residents and agricultural lands nearby against damage caused by flood,” she said.

Tinaza said PHP45 million has been allocated under the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2022 for the project.

“Mangatarem has the biggest land area in the province of Pangasinan. It has (been) known (as having) protected land areas that have natural hot springs, but barangays located along the Agno River are vulnerable to flooding, especially during heavy rains and typhoons,” she said.

Tinaza said the flood control riverbank protection project in Barangay Pantal was upgraded to ease the perennial flooding in the city.

The construction of the project began on Oct. 14, 2020 and was completed on April 12, 2021.

“The 148.95 lineal meters of steel sheet pile with capping completed at the river mouth of Pantal River below the Pantal bridge was designed for reinforcing flood defense walls, strengthening the defense against flood,” she said.

The project has a total cost of PHP19.7 million under the 2022 GAA, she added.

Fidel de Guzman said he was thankful for the DPWH project as he could now pass by the road in Pantal even during the rainy season as it is no longer flooded.

Meanwhile, Tinaza said the DPWH has completed the construction of the slope protection structure and overall site development of the Bacsil Ridge Monument for the safety of the locals and ease of travel in San Fernando City, La Union.

“Bacsil Ridge Monument is a popular destination that offers views of the city skyline and San Fernando Bay. The steep, uphill incline makes it a haven for cyclists and runners who strive to test their limits and challenge themselves,” she said.

Tinaza said PHP4.9 million has been allotted for the development of the Bacsil Ridge Monument under the 2022 GAA.

“This includes the use of stone masonry, slope protection and the paving of shoulders to help protect the residents and passersby from possible landslides on rainy days. For sustainability, the old Bacsil Ridge Monument and Arch were replaced with stainless steel,” she said.

Solar street lights were also installed to provide an adequate amount of lighting during nighttime to assist motorists and passersby to reduce the risk of accidents in the area.

Project construction began on February 11 and was completed on May 30 this year.

Source: Philippines News Agency