DPWH-Bicol to Enhance Public Services with New PHP590 Million Building

Legazpi City – The Department of Public Works and Highways-Bicol (DPWH-5) is nearing the completion of its new PHP590 million building at the old airport in Legazpi City.

According to Philippines News Agency, the new facility, expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2024, will streamline workflow and enhance service delivery to the public. Funded under the General Appropriations Act of 2023, the two-story building spans a 9,992-square-meter lot and includes office areas, training and conference rooms, a library, a union and coop room, a lactating area, and wellness and fitness areas. The building is designed to be gender-responsive and accessible for persons with disabilities (PWDs), featuring modern amenities like elevators, hallway stairs, ramps, landscaped open areas, and ample parking.

Castañeda mentioned that the construction is divided into five phases, with the first four phases already completed and the fifth phase, involving landscaping, fencing, and site development, currently underway. The focus is on ensuring a convenient, safe, and comfortable workplace for employees. DPWH-Bicol Regional Director Virgilio Eduarte stated that the new building would also help reduce traffic volume in their previous office location in Barangay Rawis, Legazpi City. The relocation is expected to alleviate traffic congestion along Maharlika Highway due to the department's sizeable employee and client base.