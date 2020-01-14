DPWH assists in evacuation of 16K residents amid Taal eruption

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Tuesday said it has assisted some 16,000 residents affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano.

DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said the people are now situated in evacuation centers nearest to their vicinity.

At the same time, he added that they continue to take part in the road clearing operations and evacuation of residents that are yet to be rescued from affected areas.

Right now, some of our [personnel] are evacuating people from Balete, Mataas na Kahoy, and Cuenca, Batangas, said Villar in a statement.

Villar also added that the deployment of personnel and equipment of DPWH Regional Office 4A and its District Engineering Offices (DEOs) remains "in full blast".

Since the volcanic eruption on Sunday, the DPWH has deployed a total of 302 personnel and 66 equipment to assist affected communities in Batangas.

Shuttle buses from the DPWH Central Office were deployed at Laurel and Talisay Batangas and assisted in the transport of evacuees to the evacuation centers.

All other District Engineering Offices in Region IV-A extended full assistance by deploying their personnel and equipment in the affected areas.

As of Tuesday noon, the agency reported that all national roads in Region 4-A (Calabarzon) are now passable to all types of vehicles.

It added that all other national road sections in the National Capital Region, Regions III (Central Luzon) and IV-B (Mimaropa) are also passable to all types of vehicles.

The DPWH said the people may course their reports, queries, and concerns through the DPWH Secretary's Hotline (02) 165-02.

Source: Philippines News Agency