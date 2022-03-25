﻿DPWH allots P105-M for Homonhon Island circumferential road

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has initially set aside PHP105 million this year to build a circumferential road in the historic Homonhon Island in Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

DPWH Secretary Roger Mercado said in an interview Friday that the 63-kilometer circumferential road has three bridges and will be implemented through multi-year funding.

Officials held a groundbreaking ceremony on March 19, signaling the start of the project’s first phase.

The first phase of work will focus on road construction from Pagbabangnan village to Magellan landing site, the road leading to the docking area of Magellan’s crew, and a small portion of the circumferential road.

“I cannot promise you more but the completion of this circumferential road. The existing municipal road in the island will also be converted into a national road,” Mercado told reporters.

Once completed the Homonhon Island circumferential road will improve not only the lives of people on the island by providing them better transportation of products and services in eight villages of the island, according to the official.

The road project will also connect the villages of Inapulangan and Habag, which are currently only accessible by boat ride.

Guiuan Mayor Annaliza Gonzales Kwan said in a phone interview the project will allow easier access from one tourism site to another.

“This will promote historical tourism as it provides better accessibility to the Magellan landing site. Currently, the site can only be accessed through unpaved and muddy road,” Kwan added.

Department of Tourism Regional Director Karina Rosa Tiopes said the project will make a difference for the island and its community who has been looking forward to make tourism their vehicle to growth and prosperity.

“The first pre-requisites to harness the tourism potentials of a particular place are connectivity and access. Mobility around Homonhon Island is one factor that makes tourism development a challenge,” Tiopes said in an interview.

Aside from the Magellan landing site, other tourism sites in the island are the Handig Beach and the Diyo Beach, the Iraya River that has a thick mangrove cover and is home to endemic birds, the Bitaug River known for its clear and clean water ideal for swimming and paddle boating, the Mantoconan Islet, and the island’s calamansi farm.

