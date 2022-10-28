DPWH-3 reactivates ‘Lakbay Alalay’ for ‘Undas’

The Department of Public Works and Highways in Central Luzon (DPWH 3) is all set for its “Lakbay Alalay” operation to assist motorists and travelers during the “Undas” or All Saints and All Souls’ Days observance next week.

DPWH-3 Director Roseller Tolentino said on Thursday they will deploy composite teams in strategic locations in the region to assist motorists and commuters starting Oct. 28 until 12 noon of Nov. 4.

He said the assistance stations will be placed along the national roads to be manned round-the-clock by the agency’s personnel to serve the public in normal and emergency situations.

“Equipment and service vehicles are also on standby to provide immediate assistance to pedestrians and motorists,” Tolentino said in a social media post.

He also said DPWH personnel are in close coordination with the Land Transportation Office, Philippine National Police and local government units to guarantee that quality service will be provided to the motoring public.

Aside from assistance, the DPWH district engineering offices in the region were also instructed to maintain and keep in good condition the national highways, especially those leading to cemeteries, for safe travel and to ensure an uninterrupted flow of traffic.

“The national highways, particularly those leading to public and private cemeteries, are now being cleared of obstructions and potholes to ensure the safety of the huge volume of motorists expected to flock for the long weekend,” Tolentino said.

He added that upon instruction of DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan, they will coordinate with contractors on ongoing projects along national roads for the proper scheduling of their activities.

Source: Philippines News Agency